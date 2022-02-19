🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — John Alunni, acting director at Luzerne County Children & Youth, Friday said sometimes the agency has to remove a child from a home in the middle of the night and a duffel bag, pillow and blanket would be good to have.

The agency has plenty now after the Luzerne County Cares Commission delivered 400 sets of duffel bags, pillows and blankets to C&Y.

Luzerne County Council Chair Kendra Radle and former Commission Chairman Matthew Vough delivered the packages to C&Y, courtesy of a van from Keystone Mission.

“This is far more than we could have ever expected,” Alunni said. “All of these items will be put to good use.”

While on County Council, Vough spearheaded the initiative and chaired the County Cares Commission.

In December, with $7,000 in donations received, County Council voted to purchase 400 duffel bags, pillows and blankets.

“We raised ire money than we expected,” Radle said. “With this amazing amount of money collected, we were able to buy more duffel bags than anticipated through a lower bulk purchase price, with money left over for the pillows and blankets.”

Each duffel bag and blanket has “Hope in Luzerne County” printed on them. The Rural Health Corp. of Northeastern Pennsylvania also donated 400 dental care kits to be placed in the bags, Vough said.

In December, Commission member Justin Behrens, president/CEO at Keystone Mission, praised residents for their generosity, marveling at the commission’s ability to carry out the project in several weeks.

“Keystone Mission is dedicated to help make positive change in Luzerne County and NEPA,” Behrens said. “We are honored to partner with County Cares to make this happen. Change starts with the community.”

Vough and Radle said the idea stemmed from a concern that children often are forced to transport their clothes and hygiene products in plastic bags.

Behrens, who provides outreach services to the homeless, also donated 10 cots with bedding to Children and Youth after learning children sometimes must stay at the agency overnight until emergency arrangements are made for their placement, commission members learned Tuesday.

Alunni said in those rare instances, the agency will be able to make the brief stay much more comfortable for the children.

Vough and Behrens terms on the Commission expired Dec. 31. New members of the Commission are to be appointed on Tuesday, Radle said.

Vough, who was not re-elected to County Council in November, had pushed his council colleagues to create the commission to help those struggling with homelessness and substance use disorder.

Since it started meeting in August 2020, the commission has publicly highlighted programs to assist vulnerable residents and held a food and clothing drive.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.