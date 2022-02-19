🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — King’s College is bringing award-winning poet Mark Doty to the campus for a public reading and book signing March 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Burke Auditorium. Doty is appearing as part of the English Department’s Visiting Writer’s program.

Doty will teach an afternoon workshop for the program’s writing students. In the evening he will do a poetry reading and hold a question and answer session, followed by a book signing with his works available for purchase. The reading is free and open to the public.

According to a media release, Doty has written nine books of poetry, including Deep Lane (April 2015); Fire to Fire: New and Selected Poems, which won the 2008 National Book Award; and My Alexandria, winner of the Los Angeles Times Book Prize, the National Book Critics Circle Award, and the T.S. Eliot Prize in the U.K.

He is also the author of four memoirs: the New York Times-bestselling What Is the Grass, Dog Years, Firebird, and Heaven’s Coast, as well as a book about craft and criticism, The Art of Description: World Into Word. Doty has received two National Endowment for the Arts fellowships, Guggenheim and Rockefeller Foundation Fellowships, a Lila Wallace/Readers Digest Award, and the Witter Byner Prize.

He serves as a Distinguished Professor at Rutgers University and teaches in New York University’s low-residency Master of Fine Arts program in Paris. To read more about Doty, visit blueflowerarts.com/artist/mark-doty.

