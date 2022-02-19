🔊 Listen to this

COVID-19 case totals for this week were below 70 for all but one of the 41 codes tracked by the Times Leader, and the exception is a code that is almost entirely outside the county.

The Bloomsburg code of 17815 is mostly in Columbia County with only a small part jutting into a rural southwest part of Luzerne County. That code reported 116 cases from Feb. 11 through Friday, an increase from 89 new cases the previous week.

No other code came close to that. The Wilkes-Barre code of 18702 had 66 cases, and the remaining 29 codes had 40 or fewer, with 20 reporting new cases in the single digits.

