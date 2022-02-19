🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — Standing in the middle of a Main Street printing company, one of the many small businesses that he intends to spotlight in his run for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Alec Ryncavage’s message was simple.

“We’re trying to rebuild pride here,” said Ryncavage on Saturday, as he formally announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination in Pennsylvania’s 119th Legislative District at a rally inside Bayard Printing in Plymouth. “We need a state rep to put us on the winning side of progress.”

The 20-year-old Plymouth borough councilman (he’ll be turning 21 before May’s primary election) had plenty of support as he officially threw his name into the ring for the 119th District, the seat of which is currently vacant after Rep. Gerald Mullery, D-Newport Township, announced last month that he would not be seeking reelection in November.

In attendance on Saturday, in addition to Ryncavage’s friends and family, were a host of residents from Plymouth who have seen Ryncavage’s work firsthand as a member of the borough’s council, officials from neighboring communities within the 119th District and a number of fellow Republican candidates for various representative seats, along with a few already-elected officials.

“We had members from Luzerne County council, various municipalities here today,” Ryncavage said. “I think the greatest takeaway from today is that many of the people in this room were not political people.

“Something excited them about the scene, something excited them about my message and they came out.”

Ryncavage’s remarks were preceded by opening speeches from both his father, Dave Ryncavage Sr., and his campaign chair, Chris Hackett.

Hackett said that he met Ryncavage through their work together on Luzerne County’s Manager Search Committee.

“What stood out to me about Alec was that, not only was he a smart business guy but he had wisdom beyond his years,” Hackett said. “Our country and our community need good leaders, and Alec will be that leader.”

Ryncavage embraced his campaign chair as he took the “stage,” really a platform inside Bayard’s facility.

It was no coincidence that Ryncavage chose Bayard, one of Plymouth’s many small businesses, to launch his campaign for state representative.

“What I was proud about was being able to highlight a small business,” Ryncavage said. “I think that’s one of the major jobs you have to do as a state representative.

“Obviously, my message is economic vitality, and development and opportunity. With my business background, I think that’s something unique that I could bring to the table.”

In addition to his role on council in Plymouth, Ryncavage is also an entrepeneur and businessman who founded his own tech startup, a cybersecurity software company named CYBIOT. The company received a $50,000 investment from a venture capital firm based out of Silicon Valley back in 2020.

He then ran for his seat in Plymouth at the age of 18, winning a spot on council in the first general election he was even old enough to vote in himself.

Now, Ryncavage has his eyes on the state House of Representatives, as do a few other young Republicans in Luzerne County: in attendance during Ryncavage’s announcement Saturday were Eryn Harvey, running for state representative in the 121st District and John Lombardo, running in the 118th District.

“I think young blood wins, I think people are fed up with career politicians,” Ryncavage said. “There’s this vision, this drive that we have, we’re essentially the youth ticket.”

Ryncavage’s announcement brings the field of Republican candidates running in the 119th District to three: Jim Costello, a Wilkes-Barre Area teacher and former executive director of the Keystone State Games, announced his candidacy last month, as did longtime WVIA-TV personality George Thomas.

On the Democratic side, Hanover Township resident and Northwest Area School District teacher Vito Malacari announced last week he would be running for the seat.

The re-drawn 119th Legislative District consists of the city of Nanticoke, the townships of Fairview, Hanover, Newport, Plymouth, Rice and Wright, and the boroughs of Ashley, Edwardsville, Larksville, Plymouth, Sugar Notch and Warrior Run.

During Ryncavage’s remarks Saturday, he touched on his career accomplishments relative to his youth, joking that, whether it was starting his own tech company at 14 or running for council at 18, people always thought he was crazy.

“I’m sure there’s people right now seeing this thinking, ‘he’s crazy’,” Ryncavage said. “And this is going to be a crazy nine months for sure, but I know we could do it.”