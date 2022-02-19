🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — There’s no shame in asking for a helping hand.

In fact, that’s exactly what NEPA Alliance President and CEO Jeffrey Box wants businesses to do.

The Northeastern Pennsylvania (NEPA) Alliance, as Box said, is a “full-service economic development lender,” and by that, he says, “I mean we can loan from within the range of $20,000 to $50,000, which are generally considered micro-loans these days, up to $5.5 million.”

While the NEPA Alliance has been active since 1964, the last few years, of course, have wrought some previously unforeseen challenges. Organizations like the NEPA Alliance want you to know they’re here for you and your business.

Those loans, Box stated, are generally low-interest and long-term. NEPA Alliance offers “about 12 different loan programs that are in-house today,” Box said early last week. And with a now-dedicated staff of five full-time business finance workers (including a few named last week), they are more than capable in helping you and your business navigate the murky waters of the post-pandemic world.

Box, however, offered a south-Pacific blue clarity: “We can loan to almost any type of business,” he remarked, and doubled down on that later in his remarks, offering a greatly varying list of businesses they’ve worked with in the past. From dairy farms to tree farms, manufacturing enterprises, retail, hotels, brew-pubs and microbreweries and land/building purchases to be turned into any of these, Box means it when he says “any type of business.”

NEPA Alliance offers numerous other services, which you can find in-full via their website. Box mentioned that, “First and foremost, we bring federal grant dollars to projects in our region from the Appalachian Regional Commision, as well as the U.S. Economic Development Administration.” And from there, the Alliance can help to allocate funds where they’re needed.

Box pointed to the recent development of the Hanover Industrial/Business Parks as an example. While funding did not exclusively come from the Alliance, they were able to get these projects funded in conjunction with other organizations, such as local chambers of commerce and “other groups helping businesses with COVID recovery,” he said.

It is indeed a group effort in recovery, and the NEPA Alliance is just one of many groups trying to and working with other helpers and those in need of a little — or a much larger pick-me-up. Small start-ups and established businesses alike, NEPA Alliance is there for Luzerne County, and six other counties as well, including: Carbon, Lackawanna, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill and Wayne. So, if you’ve got regional friends, spread the word that together, tough times can be outlasted.

And while each type of loan does have its own requirements, you can simply visit www.nepa-alliance.org or call at 570-655-5581 or 866-758-1929 for more information and to get started.

“We’re here to serve,” Box said, “Give us a call. We’re happy to reach back and try to help.”