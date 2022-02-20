🔊 Listen to this

A Lenoxville man is being held in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a seven-year-old boy last year.

Robert Gerald Ball, 36, faces charges in connection with the incident which left Gabriel Bierly dead took place on March 5, 2021.

Ball was taken into custody on Thursday for failing to appear in court in regards to an unrelated protection from abuse application, police said. He was apprehended after a lengthy standoff with local police and state troopers.

A separate arrest warrant was obtained for Ball on Friday, charging him with homicide by motor vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury, intimidating a witness, reckless driving, careless driving causing death and recklessly endangering another person.

Ball was arraigned on those charges Saturday morning before District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr., with bail denied.

Ball was previously arraigned Friday by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Luzerne County Central Court on six counts of aggravated assault, four counts of simple assault, two counts each of reckless endangerment and harassment, and one count each of resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension and terroristic threats in connection with Thursday’s standoff. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $25,000 bail in that case.

Hit-run death

As reported following last year’s crash, Bierly was on his bicycle when he was struck by what was described as a dark colored pickup truck. The driver of the truck then fled the scene.

Bierly lay dead in the eastbound lane of Bonnieville Road, approximately 50 feet from the point of impact. His bicycle was found nearly a half-mile away.

Over the course of the subsequent 11-month investigation, authorities seized a green Ford F-150 pickup truck, which was registered to Ball. Upon an initial interview early in the investigation, Ball denied any involvement in the crash, police said.

Standoff

Two dogs allegedly released by Ball during a standoff with state police at Shickshinny and Lehman Township police bit a trooper and a police officer Thursday.

Ball, of Robinson Road, Lenoxville, barricaded himself inside a home on North Lake Road and released two adult pit bulls as troopers and police surrounded the house, according to court records.

As troopers and police were arresting Ball in the basement of the home, a trooper and an officer were bitten on their arms, courts records say.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police in Lehman Township requested assistance from state police to serve an arrest warrant for a man at the North Lake Road residence Thursday.

As law enforcement were at the house, they spotted Ball looking out a window.

Police were aware Ball was wanted for failing to appear for a court proceeding on a protection-from abuse application.

Ball managed to elude capture by jumping out a window and hiding in woods.

Troopers and police left the house but returned later when it was learned Ball returned to the home.

A perimeter was set up around the house as two women exited and were taken to an ambulance garage.

Troopers received permission from one of the women to search the house.

Contact was made with Ball who refused to exit the house and threatened to release two dogs yelling the canines would bite anyone who entered the home, the complaint says.

State police said the dogs eventually approached them walking out the front door. The dogs barked and growled at troopers and police but did not bite anyone at that time.

Ball was spotted in the kitchen speaking on a telephone reportedly with the woman who filed a protection-from abuse application against him. Ball claimed the PFA was dropped but state police in the complaint say the restraining order was active.

As troopers and officers entered the house, Ball ran to the basement where he locked a garage door.

Troopers and officers went to the basement where Ball initiated a struggle.

During the struggle to arrest Ball, the dogs re-entered the house and bit a trooper and an officer on their arms, the complaint says.