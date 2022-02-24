🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City Police are investigating shots fired in the Sherman Hills housing complex Wednesday evening, where upwards of 40 spent shell casings littered the area outside the rental office.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was struck.

Dozens of evidence markers could be seen at the intersection of North Empire Court and Parkview Circle, as authorities cordoned off the street and taped off the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and see Thursday’s paper for more.