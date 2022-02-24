AP: Several groups organized and traveling to Washington from across US

SCRANTON — Dunmore businessman Bob Bolus led a group of truckers to the Capital Beltway Wednesday to protest President Joe Biden’s policies ahead of Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

Truckers and supporters traveled with Bolus to Washington D.C. to protest the policies of President Joe Biden and the Democratic Congress.

Bolus, who owns a truck parts and towing business in Dunmore, has told several media outlets that he is helping to organize a convoy of Northeastern Pennsylvania truckers to participate in the blockade.

But on Wednesday, Bolus said there won’t be a blockade — he said the trucks will park along the beltway to show unity in protest of Biden’s presidency and other Democratic issues.

“There are so many trucks out here,” Bolus said from the road. “Some are with us, others are showing signs of support for us. But everybody is sticking together.”

Bolus said his group had about 50 vehicles, including tractor-trailers, SUVs, cars and vans as they neared Harrisburg on their way to Washington D.C.

Bolus said when they arrive at the Capital Beltway, they will “play it by ear” as far as their next move.

“Our presence will be known and it will all be done legally,” Bolus said. “We’re not going to play into (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi’s web. I’m too smart for that”

Bolus said the Washington D.C. police have said they expect no problems and will provide escort for the truckers if needed.

Bolus said his group is “just the tip of the iceberg.”

“There are several thousand trucks headed here from all over the country,” Bolus said. “We decided to come down today and we will probably stay overnight.”

Bolus said he and his group remain adamantly opposed to the naming of Scranton streets in honor of Biden, in addition to their steadfast opposition to ‘liberal Democrat policies.’

AP: Other convoys coming

According to The Associated Press, a small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday.

Several hundred people rallied in a parking lot in the cold, windswept Mojave Desert town of Adelanto before about two dozen trucks and a number of other vehicles hit the road. It wasn’t clear how many intended to go all the way.

“To the truck drivers around the world: Now is your time to stand up. Now is your time to usher in a renaissance time of freedom,” truck driver and event organizer Brian Brase told the rally. “Do not bow down.”

Convoy vehicles carried signs with slogans such as “Legalize freedom” and “Let them breathe.”

It was one of several U.S. convoys organized online and modeled on the recent Canadian truckers’ protests that shut down U.S.-Canadian border crossings and besieged the streets of the capital, Ottawa, for weeks. The convoys all have different starting points, departure dates and routes.

