WILKES-BARRE — One of two men accused by city police of discarding a bag filled with firearms on New Years Eve was arraigned Thursday.

Andre Johnson, 28, of Philadelphia, fled a traffic stop, crashed into an occupied house and abandoned his wrecked vehicle on Dec. 31, according to court records.

Court records say Johnson and his partner, Morris McCants, ditched a bag containing three loaded firearms and a drum magazine behind a garbage can.

Arrest warrants were issued for Johnson and McCants, 30, on Dec. 31.

Johnson was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Luzerne County Central Court on three counts of firearms not to be carried without a license, two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude police, and one count each of escape, accidents involving damage to occupied property, tampering with evidence, receiving stolen property and two vehicle violations. Johnson was deemed a flight risk and jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.

McCants remains at-large.

According to the criminal complaints:

A city police officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle, driven by Johnson, for having excessive window tint in the area of 400 South Franklin Street. Johnson provided an identification card showing he resides at 89 Carey Ave.

Officers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and a marijuana blunt was visibly seen inside the car.

Court records say Johnson refused to exit the vehicle and denied a request to search the vehicle. As officers were conversing with Johnson, they observed a bag in the rear seat.

Johnson started the vehicle and sped away at a high rate of speed, the complaint says.

Officers elected not to pursue Johnson as there were pedestrians in the area and they were in possession of Johnson’s identification card.

As an officer was in the area of 89 Carey Ave., Johnson pulled up and sped away when he noticed the officer.

Johnson turned onto Susquehanna Street and crashed into a house on Maple Lane, the complaint says.

Johnson and McCants abandoned the wrecked vehicle and discarded a bag behind garbage cans on Monroe Street, according to the complaint.

One of the firearms inside the bag was reported stolen.

An arrest warrant for McCants charges him with three counts of firearms not to be carried without a license and one count each of tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property.