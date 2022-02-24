🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON — A shoe and dry wall dust inside a vehicle that crashed into a tombstone earlier this month resulted in borough police charging Eric Michael Sutter with burglarizing two businesses, stealing power tools and a slice of pizza.

Sutter, 36, of Circle Drive in Harding, Exeter Township, is accused of stealing power tools and building supplies from a construction site at 901 Wyoming Avenue on Feb. 6, according to court records.

Police recovered a shoe print in dry wall dust and fingerprints on a window, court records say.

Court records say after ransacking the building, Sutter crashed a 2016 Ford Explorer into a tombstone in West Pittston Cemetery.

After the crash, police allege Sutter entered Driscoll’s Home Center, 720 Wyoming Ave., and wandered into an unauthorized area where he stole a slice of pizza from a break room.

An employee confronted Sutter in the unauthorized area where he claimed he was looking for parts to repair his vehicle, court records say.

The employee told Sutter he was inside a home improvement center and not an auto parts store.

Sutter allegedly shoved the employee initiating a struggle. The employee held Sutter on the floor until police arrived arresting him, court records say.

Police in court records say Sutter identified himself using his brother’s name.

Police allege a shoe recovered from the Ford matched the shoe print left in dry wall dust at 901 Wyoming Ave. Several items stolen from 901 Wyoming Ave. were also recovered from the Ford, police said.

Sutter was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Peter Webby Sr. in Luzerne County Central Court on Thursday on separate counts of burglary, criminal trespass and theft, and one count each of receiving stolen property, loitering and prowling at night, accidents to unattended property, disorderly conduct and harassment.

In an unrelated case, state police at Wilkes-Barre charged Sutter with stealing power tools and other items from a barn on Campground Road in Exeter Township on Feb. 6. Sutter waived his right to a preliminary hearing sending charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property filed by state police to county court.

When Sutter allegedly burglarized the barn and the two West Pittston properties, he was free on $25,000 unsecured bail stemming from his arrest by Allegheny Township police in Blair County where he is accused of stealing a tote filled with prescription drugs valued at $100,000 from a medical transport vehicle parked outside a pharmacy in Allegheny Township on Dec. 24, according to court records.

Sutter was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $160,000 total bail.