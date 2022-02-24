🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A day after gunfire scattered more than 40 spent shell casings across a section of the Sherman Hills apartment complex Mayor George Brown said a meeting is in the works with the new owner.

The property located off Coal Street has had a history as a trouble spot with reports of shootings and arrests. But there were no arrests and no reported injuries from the gunfire Wednesday night at the intersection of North Empire Court and Parkview Circle.

Brown Thursday said the latest report of gunfire as well as a fire Tuesday in one of the apartment buildings will be among the topics to be discussed.

Brown said the city reached out to Indelible Housing Inc. which purchased the low-income, federally subsidized housing complex earlier this year for $27 million from Sherman Hills Holdings LLC., an affiliate of the New Jersey-based real estate investment company Treetop Development.

“We spoke to the person in charge,” Brown said. “He is very interested with meeting with the mayor and his administration.”

When contacted by a reporter, Dick Knapp, director and president of the Washington, D.C.-based non-profit Indelible, said he would have the property manager return a call. But the call was not returned.

Brown said he invited City Councilman Bill Barrett, whose District D includes Sherman Hills, was invited to attend the meeting that could take place as early as next week.

Last year Indelible announced its intent to acquire the 344-unit Sherman Hills and add it to its list of Section 8 project based apartment complexes. Indelible said it will invest between $20 million and $30 million to rehab the apartments. It also said it will make payments in lieu of taxes, equal to what the previous for-profit owner paid, to the city, Luzerne County and the Wilkes-Barre Area School District.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.