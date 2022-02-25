🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Hanover Area School District will drop its universal masking requirement and make masking optional at the preference of students and parents beginning Tuesday, March 1. Superintendent Nathan Barrett announced the change during a brief community meeting held via Zoom Thursday evening.

The desk shields students have been using in classrooms will also be optional, he said.

Since Feb. 1, the district has had a COVID-19 positivity rate of less that 1%, Barrett said, making him feel comfortable enough to ease mitigation efforts. But the district will continue to closely monitor positivity and transmission. He said the rates of each building are calculated separately and that the mask mandate could return in any one building if that school’s positivity rate hit 3% in a 14-day period.

Barrett stressed the district will continue to follow all Centers for Disease Control and Pennsylvania Department of Health mandates and recommendations. He also reminded parents that rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 are available for students upon request, and that parents can make such a request online through the district website, hanoverarea.org.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish