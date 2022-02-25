🔊 Listen to this

Action Together NEPA, in conjunction with Pennsylvania Interfaith Power and Light and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wyoming Valley, hosted an online public information forum Thursday evening in hopes of raising awareness on the potential impact of the proposed Nacero Gas to Gasoline Refinery.

Featured in the virtual event were speakers Scott Cannon, a local documentarian and host of YouTube series “The Marcellus Shale Reality Tour”; Susan Volz of the Clean Air Council, whose graduate thesis focused on fracking regulation and recommended policy change; and Barbara W. Brandom, MD, who is a retired pediatric anesthesiologist, now studying climate change and environmental policy as a member of the Steering Committee of the Concerned Health Professionals of Pennsylvania.

The virtual forum opened with a series of videos by Cannon. The first was a compilation of local news stories from past attempts to approve refineries of different functions that were shot down by the public.

The second video was a series of stories pertaining to the aftermath of approved refineries, in which residents spoke on extensive blow-off incidents and emissions, as well as concerns over property value. “It’s a good indication of what’s to come and what’s to be expected for the Newport Township plant,” Cannon said.

Volz was next to present with a powerpoint questioning the validity of Nacero’s claims as well as the potential hazards to the environment surrounding a refinery.

The proposed refinery in Newport Township has raised much concern among citizens and activists alike.

However, for the time being it seems to be an impending reality, and even has political backing from State Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, among many other political and scientific figures. Nacero itself claims a refining process that leaves virtually zero sulfur emissions and a net-zero carbon footprint.

The $6 billion plant promises to bring about some 3,500 temporary jobs and 400 permanent positions to the region. A community forum from Nacero to provide more details about the project has yet to be scheduled.

Editor’s note: Due to an early deadline in advance of Thursday night’s storm, this story was filed before the presentation was complete.