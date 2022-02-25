🔊 Listen to this

HARRISBURG — A vote Thursday by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to investigate the proposed natural gas service rate increase filed by UGI suspended the request until later this year when a decision is expected.

The PUC voted 3-0 to review the Jan. 28 filing by the gas division of UGI Utilities Inc. for a base rate hike that would generate $82.7 million, an increase of 7.8% in annual revenues, to recover costs for system upgrades.

The proposed increase would raise the monthly bill of a residential customer using 73.1 hundred cubic feet of natural gas a month by 9.5 % to $108 from $99. UGI provides natural gas distribution service to approximately 672,000 customers in 45 counties, including Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The PUC’s vote suspended the rate increase request for up to seven months. The case will be assigned to the PUC’s Office of Administrative Law Judge for an investigation and recommended decision. A final decision by the PUC is due by Oct. 29.

— Staff Report