Main Street in Sugar Notch was closed due to a large structure fire at 747-749 Main St. early Friday morning. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

Firefighters at the scene of a three-alarm fire on Main Street, Sugar Notch, early Friday morning. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

SUGAR NOTCH — Several adults and children escaped a fire that destroyed a four-unit apartment building early Friday morning.

Firefighters from Sugar Notch, Hanover Township, Nanticoke, Ashley, Wright Township and Kingston responded to 747-749 Main St. at about 1:30 a.m. encountering flames coming from windows and through the roof.

The building is adjacent to other occupied buildings including the popular Top Notch Pizza at Main and Oak streets.

Hanover Township Second Fire Chief Dan Harkenreader said the initial call reported people were trapped inside.

Firefighters made an interior attack to search for occupants but flames compromised the structure eventually causing the roof to collapse, Harkenreader said.

Harkenreader said the call was made for firefighters to evacuate the building focusing on an exterior attack.

All occupants were eventually accounted for, Harkenreader said, noting a man and an infant were saved by a neighbor before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters battled the blaze while heavy sleet mixed with rain freezing on contact made for treacherous conditions, the second fire chief said.

Hanover and Nanticoke utilized their two aerial ladder trucks set up on Main Street extending the ladders through electrical power lines.

UGI Electric Utilities shut off the power grid for most of Sugar Notch. Power was restored at about 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters managed to keep the fire from spreading to 745 Main St. and the pizzeria.

By 6 a.m., firefighters continued to pour water onto what remained of the building.

The Red Cross Chapter of Northeastern Pennsylvania was at the scene to assist tenants.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Harkenreader said a state police deputy fire marshall will investigate the cause of the fire.