WILKES-BARRE — While still ironing out the details for a meeting with city officials in response to gunfire at Sherman Hills, one of the partners in the recent purchase of the apartment complex promised changes at the property with a history of violence and crime.

In addition to renovating the federally subsidized, low-income housing complex, security improvements are also planned, said Matt Kassel, Asset Manager with Seattle, Wash.-based LEDG Capital.

“We didn’t come in to continue the status quo,” Kassel said Friday.

But carrying out the plans will take time, noted Kassel, whose role involves overseeing the on-site property management company, the MMS Group.

“As far as the security and safety of residents and the surrounding community, there changes don’t happen overnight. We are committed to seeing that change does happen,” Kassel said.

Off-duty Wilkes-Barre police officers are providing security at Sherman Hills, Kassel said. “We’re working now to establish a more formal, long-term plan,” he said.

Kassel, who works in LEDG’s Los Angeles, Calif. office, said the company was aware of the troubled history of Sherman Hills when it partnered with non-profit Indelible Housing Inc. of Washington, D.C. to buy the property earlier this year for $27 million from Sherman Hills Holdings LLC, an affiliate of the for profit real estate investment firm Treetop Development based in New Jersey.

But unlike when LEDG took over other similar properties, it didn’t have to deal with gunfire like what occurred Wednesday night.

More than 40 spent shell casings littered the area of North Empire Court and Parkview Circle and surrounding houses were struck by bullets. There were no reported injuries and no one has been arrested.

At its work session Thursday night Wilkes-Barre City Council brought up the incident.

“I suggest that we sit down with the owner and the management of Sherman Hills, revive the Sherman Hills Task Force, revive the Sherman Hills Tenant Association and see how we could work together with that particular building and neighborhood to give peace of mind and help bring down the crime and the shootings that we have,” said Councilman Tony Brooks.

The task force was formed in 2013 and the tenant association was proposed that same year when shootings and drug arrests at the complex dominated the news.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said two meetings are in the works regarding Sherman Hills. He and Police Chief Joseph Coffay plan to sit down at the police headquarters with the MMS Group.

Brown said he and members of his administration also are trying to arrange a face-to-face meeting with Eliot Reid, a principal with LEDG.

The intent is to bring everyone together and say, “Let’s get started on the right foot here,” Brown said.

Kassel acknowledged the new owner has an uphill fight to try to convince the public it’s different from the other out-of-town owners. “I definitely understand where everybody’s coming from,” he said. But it not only believes change can and will happen, it also wants it to happen, he said.

