The Gardens at Wyoming Valley kept patients, staff safe during pandemic

Sweet Pea, the ‘mascot’ of The Gardens, is one of many furry friends welcome to visit residents and staff.

Activities Aid Rita Shuleski and resident Susanne Peck were enjoying a show, as a request for The Beatles came up from the crowd.

WILKES-BARRE — For two years, doom and gloom seem to have been the norm. One downtown Wilkes-Barre rehabilitation facility and nursing home, however, has found the antithesis to that narrative.

The secret? A whole lotta love and humanity.

The Gardens at Wyoming Valley is much more than a rest home. It’s a community – a tight knit one – that’s always open to new faces and familiar ones looking to visit. It’s a family, one that loves hard, cares deeply and welcomes all … including puppies.

Admissions Director Emily Taylor pointed out that the Gardens have seen 86% of their staff retained over the last two years and was proud to say they’ve remained ‘agency free’.

“We have our own staff here, never did we run short on staff,” she said. She further pointed out that they had numerous volunteers to work COVID units, if that ever became necessary, willing to risk their lives to tend to their patients.

Administrator Jason Davies added, “We wrap our arms around everybody and say, ‘We want to care and protect you,’” and that dedication is consistent.

Taylor also shared some figures pertaining to workplace safety. In nearly five years, they’ve had no time off due to workplace injury, which she credits to the strategic planning and training intended to keep not only residents safe, but staff as well.

The Gardens have also become trendsetters in a sense, thanks to staff like Assistant Director of Nursing Christine Thomas, RN, whose wound care certification in practice at the highest level has become a gold standard. So much so that hospitals will call and, as Taylor put it, “say, ‘Do you or can you handle wound care?’ And we do. We don’t just handle it. We’re leaders in it.”

Thomas has been wound certified for nearly 5 years she said and has handled all kinds of wounds. “The goal,” she said, “is to keep them (patients) comfortable first of all, and heal them. We have a lot of caring nurses. We’re very attentive to the wounds and take care of them properly.”

The Gardens’ Director of Nursing, who was unavailable this week, was actually recognized with a gold medal award for excellency by the owners of the Gardens, further exhibiting the dedication of a team that seemingly puts everyone else first.

Even the government has seen the good things going on at The Gardens, as state. Sen John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, helped in obtaining grants for The Gardens, ensuring both residents and staff were able to have more than adequate supplies of personal protective equipment.

And the camaraderie doesn’t stop there. Not even close as a matter of fact.

The staff had recognized during the pandemic how spouses and significant others may have been laid off or had fallen on hard times. So they decided to open an onsite food bank and closet – completely private – where folks could go and take what they needed, while maintaining their dignity. This idea was completely funded out of pocket by donors. While incredibly selfless to most, it’s just another day at The Gardens.

Speaking of dignity, the staff at The Gardens ensures their residents never lose theirs. And when lockdowns first began and residents were unable to visit with beloved family, the staff would use their own phones and electronic devices to allow for virtual visits.

The staff also made it a point to keep the residents informed on what was going on. On one day in particular, as the severity of the situation was becoming clear, Taylor says, “I remember one-by-one, we said, ‘We’re not leaving the ship,’ and the staff resolved to not only see it through, but to do it to the highest level of their abilities; abilities which have no ceiling at The Gardens.

And it’s not just the elderly who can find solace and healing, Davies said, adding, “You know, it encompasses people … we’ve got people in their 20s, 30s, for all different reasons. Car accidents, drug overdoses, you name it.”

Director of Social Services Geniele D’Aiello added, “We try to make sure that everybody’s treated with dignity and respect. You can’t take behaviors at face value. A lot of people come in grumpy and angry at the world. And then I’d say by the third day they realize, like, ‘Alright, I think I’m going to be okay here.’” And that’s regardless of age or situation. The Gardens cares about everyone.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly where the goodness at The Gardens comes from. It could be Davies’ leadership, of which he said, “I was always taught one of the first steps you take as a leader is to turn around and see if anyone’s following you.” Happily and graciously, he admitted he sees a continuum of support from staff and residents alike. And under that leadership is a staff that is driven and dedicated to that cause.

If you’d like more information, you can contact The Gardens at 570-825-3488.