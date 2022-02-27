🔊 Listen to this

Rev. Yarosláv Lukávenko is seen inside Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church on North River Street in Wilkes-Barre Saturday afternoon. Above him is a screen of religious paintings, or icons, which are a long tradition in Ukrainian Christianity.

WILKES-BARRE — Was there a tremble in his voice? Perhaps.

Rev. Yarosláv Lukávenko took a deep breath and began to share his closing thoughts before the Mass concluded.

“Please, pray for Ukraine,” Lukávenko told a gathering of about 20 parishioners for Saturday afternoon’s liturgy at Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church on North River Street.

A native of Ukraine, Lukávenko described what he is hearing from his homeland, including news of his sister, a married mother of two, whose family was among those having to shelter in basements and subway stations as Russian invaders were attacking Kyiv. Lukávenko said his sister-in-law and mother-in-law are still there as well.

The priest then called on a parishioner to read aloud a message from the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia, which included an appeal to donate to humanitarian relief for Ukraine at this link.

“If you want to help, please donate only to causes you know and trust,” Lukávenko told the congregants.

It was a moment fraught with emotion. The Mass ended with Lukávenko singing a Ukrainian patriotic song, followed by the congregation singing “God Bless America.”

“What would I say to Americans? Thank you for your support,” Lukávenko told a reporter during a brief interview after Mass. “Pray for Ukraine.”

He also reflected on the history of his homeland and its larger, more powerful neighbor.

“This is not a three days war. This is a 300 years war,” Lukávenko said, noting that “our motherland is older than Russia.”

“It’s repeating and repeating,” he added, quietly.

Listening to the conversation was longtime parishioner Myron Feszchak of Plains Township, who was married in the church over a half century ago.

His Ukrainian parents came to the U.S. as teenagers in the early 20th century, fleeing chaos in their homeland even then. He has never visited, “but I probably have relatives over there that I don’t even know,” Feszchak said.

In a region where Eastern European roots run as deep as the coal veins once mined by immigrants and their descendants, thousands trace their ancestry to what is now Ukraine.

According to its website, Ss. Peter and Paul was founded in 1909 by immigrants from Lemkivshehyna, Carpatho-Ukraine, Galicia, and other western parts of Ukraine; areas which are now called Ukraine, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania.

Feszchak shook his head when asked about the situation in his parents’ native land.

“It’s unbelievable. My heart goes out to the Ukrainian people,” he said. “They really don’t deserve this, but they really are putting up a good fight. I’m really proud of them.”

He also predicted the Russian invaders will not face an easy fight.

“They’re a peaceful country and they do not want war, but if push comes to shove, they’re going to protect their own country,” Feszchak said of Ukrainians.

He is not alone in the strength of his views.

Although not of Ukrainian descent himself, Bob Longenberger has been a member of the Transfiguration of our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in Nanticoke for over 40 years.

“(Russian President Vladimir) Putin thinks he could control whatever he wants, I think he’s crazy,” Longenberger said.“He’s got the KGB blood in him.”

Among the many eyes watching the east are those of Wilkes-Barre City Councilman Tony Brooks.

One of Brooks’ great-grandmothers was from the region — she was Carpatho-Rusyn, part of a stateless group whose members lived in several countries, including what is now Ukraine. But his concern now lies with a longtime friend, whom we are not naming here to protect his identity, in case Russian sources are monitoring U.S. media.

Brooks said his friend, with whom he was roommates in Philadelphia after college, is an American who works for the International Republican Institute in Ukraine, promoting and enhancing democratic institutions in civil society.

“This was his mission, his calling, his avocation in life,” Brooks said of his friend.

They last saw each other in 1997, during a holiday in Greece, but have regularly kept in touch over the years.

Brooks last heard from his friend on Wednesday, and has spent many sleepless hours following media coverage since.

Previously, when a pro-Russian government would come to power in Ukraine, Brooks’ friend would go into relatively safe exile in Warsaw. Brooks worries that this time could be different, and that his friend may be among those on what U.S. officials have said is a Russian list of people to be arrested and detained.

“I have been deeply worried for his safety,” Brooks said. “I just do not know (where he is) and it’s a horrible place to be in right now.”

Brooks knows he is not alone.

“I’m sure there are many people here in the Wyoming Valley who are thinking of their friends and relatives in Ukraine,” he said.

HOW TO HELP

Those interested in supporting humanitarian relief in Ukraine can do so by visiting this page on the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia website: https://ukrarcheparchy.us/donate.