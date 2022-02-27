🔊 Listen to this

Plymouth Borough Mayor Frank Coughlin waves to spectators as he walks in the 2021 Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival parade.

Terry Womelsdorf, former president of Plymouth Alive for 17 years, is shown during a Plymouth Kielbasa Festival kielbasa competition.

PLYMOUTH — Alexis Eroh has been elected the new president of Plymouth Alive, the organization that sponsors the annual Kielbasa Festival which has returned thousands of dollars to the borough’s non-profit organizations and community groups.

Eroh, 36, is a member of Plymouth Borough Council and works as a contract manager at Partnerize in Forty Fort.

Eroh was elected at Wednesday night’s reorganization meeting of Plymouth Alive. Also elected to offices were John Thomas, vice president; Janet Dixon, secretary; and Adam Morehart, treasurer. Morehart is also a member of Borough Council.

Eroh succeeds Terry Womelsdorf, who was president of Plymouth Alive for 17 years. He succeeded Ed Vnuk, who helped establish the organization. Jaynan Temarantz also stepped down, but she and Womelsdorf remain members of Plymouth Alive and will continue to volunteer for the group.

The 18th annual Kielbasa Festival will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug, 12 and 13, on Main Street. Eroh said she hopes to return the popular festival to its pre-pandemic form. The Kielbasa Festival was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic and last year it was scaled down a bit, Eroh said.

“In 2021, we had to scale the festival back a bit due to the pandemic,” Eroh said. “We are hoping to return to our typical Kielbasa Festival in 2022. But no decisions have been made yet on any details.”

Eroh said the group will meet on March 9 to begin discussions on the annual Kielbasa Festival and other Plymouth Alive activity.

“We will continue to support the community,” Eroh said. “We have and will continue to support the town’s fire and police departments, the Shawnee Indians mini football organization, the Plymouth Public Library and the Plymouth Historical Society, and more.”

Eroh said she and the members of Plymouth Alive want to continue the legacy of the Kielbasa Festival and its importance to the community.

“The Kielbasa Festival has become an institution for the town,” Eroh said. “And Plymouth Alive remains strong in the community.”

Eroh also was sure to thank Womelsdorf and Temarantz for their dedicated service to Plymouth Alive and the Kielbasa Festival.

“We are happy that Terry and Jaynan will remain members of Plymouth Alive and they will continue to work with us,” Eroh said. “They have done an amazing job for 17 years.”

Community impact

Every year, proceeds from the annual Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival are donated to organizations and programs in the borough.

The Kielbasa Festival has raised funds to help all the organizations listed below:

• Purchased flowers and maintenance costs — $450 in 2018; $550 in 2019 (barrels along Main Street).

• Plymouth Public Library, funded the Summer Reading Program 2017, 2018 and 2019, $1,200 per year (2010 thru 2016, $1,000 per year was donated.)

• In 2019, donated $1,000 to Plymouth Public Library to assist with air conditioning system repairs.

• Shawnee Preservation 2019, $500 to use toward purchase of a shed to house equipment for Shawnee Cemetery.

• Plymouth Borough Police Department, 2018 purchased a new laptop for the police to assist with investigations.

• Donation to the Plymouth Shawnee Indians mini-football program, $1,000 for 2019 season.

• 2019 donation to Plymouth Revitalization Project, paid for printed materials for handout.

• Valley with a Heart, donation 2018 and 2019.

• Plymouth American Legion, 2018 and 2019, donation of $500 per year to help fund Thanksgiving dinner for the Veterans.

• The Wall That Heals 2019, purchased the posters and handouts printed for advertising.

• Purchased new touchscreen laptop computer for voice-activated collar for Plymouth Police Department — $1,200.

• Purchased a $16,000 complete computer system with four work stations, server and maintenance package for Plymouth Police Department.

• Thirty large wooden flower planters were placed throughout the downtown and will be filled seasonally, $1,340.

• Purchased a first responder ballistic shield for the Plymouth Police Department, $1,600.

• Defibrillator purchased for Plymouth Police Department in partnership with Plymouth Rotary Club of Plymouth for use in police cruisers.

• Donation to the Shawnee Cemetery Preservation Association toward their purchase of a new flagpole.

• $1,000 a year to the Plymouth Public Library to fund their children’s summer reading program for 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 — $7,000.

• Donations to the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army for the 2011 flood recovery assistance program.

• Proceeds from a benefit held at Rox 52 in 2011 after the summer flood. All proceeds were divided among the three fire companies to help fund their recovery efforts.

• Purchased taser gun and cartridges for Plymouth Police Department to help strengthen their efforts in keeping our town safe.

• Purchased replacement taser cartridges for the Plymouth Police Department.

• Purchased a Breathalyzer for use by the Plymouth Police Department in their patrol cars.

•Purchased a Ballistic Shield for use by the Plymouth Police Department.

• Additional donation to each of the three Fire Companies in the borough.

• $500 donation to the Knights of Columbus for their annual coat drive.

• Donation to the Plymouth Rotary Lighting Fund.

• Donations to the other Plymouth organizations to support their events such as “Trunk or Treat” and Easter Egg Hunt.

• $500 donation to Valley with a Heart who assist Northeastern Pennsylvania terminally ill children 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 — $2,500.

• Donation $500 to American Legion, to assist the Plymouth Borough Parks & Recreation Board.

• Donated $1,000 to Plymouth Goodwill 2 Hose Company for the 2015 and 2016 “Feet on Fire” 5K.

• 2015-2016-2017 Main Street Flower Barrels-planting/maintenance by Banyar’s Greenhouse $1,100.

• Donated $500 to Plymouth Historical Society to help with expenses for the 150th Anniversary.

• Donated $1,200 to Plymouth Public Library to fund the children’s summer reading program 2017.

• Donated $500 to Nathan Gray Fundraiser.

• VFW Golf Tournament $500 sponsor & hole sponsor 2016, 2017. $1,000.

• Goodwill Hose Company No. 2 and VFW — $1,000 toward purchase of mobile BBQ grill used for fundraising.

• Purchased 16 22-gallon perforated green steel basket waste receptacles for downtown $3,500.

• Donated $500 to Shawnee Cemetery Preservation Association towards purchase of new sign.

• Purchased 30 telephone pole Kielbasa Man banners for Main Street $4,500.

• Purchased 29 new street signs only on Main Street $1,400.

• Donated toward the grant for the John Mergo Community Park $3000.

• Donation to Plymouth Shawnee Indians Mini Football/Cheerleading 2015, $750; 2016 and 2017, $2,000.

• Donation to the Plymouth Public Library for stationery 2016 and 2018, $900.

