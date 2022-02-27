🔊 Listen to this

The two suspects are believed to have left the store in a white Volkswagen Jetta.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police are looking for two women after they allegedly stole $3,500 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty in the Arena Hub Plaza.

The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department released a pair of surveillance photos taken on Feb. 23, depicting two women inside Ulta Beauty.

According to the police department, the two suspects concealed the merchandise in their purses and left the store without paying for any of the supplies. They were believed to have left the scene in a white Volkswagen Jetta.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or to text 570-760-0215.