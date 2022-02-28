🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — McCarthy Tire Service, a family-owned company and the fifth largest independent commercial tire dealer in the United States, Monday announced that it has expanded its presence in the southeast with the purchase of Piedmont Truck Tires, Inc.

The company will continue to operate under the Piedmont Truck Tire name, with current president, Dan Rice, overseeing operations.

“Piedmont Truck Tire is known for quality products and superb customer service,” said John D. McCarthy Jr., president of McCarthy Tire Service. “We are proud to be affiliated with Dan and his team, and we welcome them into the McCarthy Tire family.”

Incorporated in 1978, Piedmont Truck Tires has ten service locations in Asheville, Burlington, Conover, Concord-Charlotte, Graham, Greensboro, Raleigh, and Warsaw, North Carolina; Columbia, South Carolina; and Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The company handles tire sales and service for commercial, industrial, off-the-road, agriculture, forestry, and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and heavy truck mechanical and repair services.

“My personal goal has always been to make sure that the employees and customers of Piedmont Truck Tires would be taken care of when Mitch Glover and I eventually decided to exit the tire business,” said Dan Rice, president of Piedmont Truck Tires, Inc. “McCarthy Tire has given us a way to exit the business knowing that our employees and customers will be taken care of properly. I want to thank all of our employees, customers, and vendors for their loyalty, and I hope they will continue into the future with us and with McCarthy Tire.”