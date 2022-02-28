🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A 34-year-old man from New Jersey arrested by Kingston Township police on allegations he had a sexual relationship with a teenage girl he abandoned at a store in the Poconos was sentenced to spend up to two decades in state prison.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Ronald Vargas, of Jersey City, to 12 to 24 years in prison on charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors. Vargas pled guilty to the charges Nov. 29.

Vargas was deemed a sexual offender subject to lifetime registration of his address under the state’s Sex Offender and Registration Notification Act.

Kingston Township police arrested Vargas after receiving a report about a missing juvenile in May 2020. The investigation revealed the girl was in a relationship with “David Rodriguez Miranda,” for several months.

Police in court records say Miranda was a made up name by Vargas.

Vargas, a student at a university in New Jersey, and the girl communicated through an online game.

Afraid of their online game being hacked, Vargas encouraged the girl to create a Snapchat or email account to conceal their communications, court records say.

When the girl was found at a service station in Blakeslee, police in court records say Vargas became aware of the investigation and left her at the store.

During an interview with a forensic examiner at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center, the girl said Vargas first told her he was 21 and later 28 years old. She said they often stayed at hotels in the Wilkes-Barre area and once she stayed a weekend at his apartment in Jersey City.

In court Monday, police officer Samuel Vanhorn, who investigated and arrested Vargas, said the relationship began when the girl was 14 years old. After Vargas’ arrest, he violated a protection-from abuse order the girl obtained against him.

The girl’s father said his daughter continues therapy and counseling sessions.

Vargas must also serve three years probation when he is released.