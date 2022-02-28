🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski Monday announced he is seeking reelection in the 121st Legislative District.

Under the new proposed legislative maps, the 121st district has changed and now includes the City of Wilkes-Barre, the boroughs of Bear Creek Village Laurel Run and the townships of Bear Creek, Buck, Plains and Wilkes-Barre.

Pashinski, 76, a Democrat, resides in Wilkes-Barre. He was first elected in 2006 and is seeking his ninth consecutive two-year term in the House of Representatives.

He said he has established himself as a passionate and consensus-building voice in the General Assembly.

“I’ve a;ways worked for the things our neighbors need, like property tax relief, jobs that pay a living wage, appropriate funding for public education, reducing the cost of higher education, access to affordable quality healthcare and more,:” Pashinski said.

Pashinski serves as the Democratic chairman of the House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, since 2017 and serves as Vice Chairman for the Centers for Rural Pennsylvania Committee.

He currently serves as Chair of both the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren and Legislative Sportsmen’s caucuses. Additionally, he serves on the the PA SAFE Caucus, Mental Health Caucus, Firefighters & Emergency Services Caucus, Early Childhood Education Caucus, Arts & Culture Caucus, and The Women’s Health Caucus.

“It is truly an honor to serve the people of the 121st District, and I intensely value the trust they have demonstrated with their support for my candidacy,” Pashinski said. “I love the job, and I am humbled to represent the people of our community and commonwealth. I am ready, willing, and able to continue representing the people of the 121st district.”

Prior to joining the General Assembly, Pashinski taught music and was the choral director for the Greater Nanticoke Area. In addition, he held several union positions with the Greater Nanticoke Area Education Association, serving as chief spokesperson, vice president and president. In addition to the local offices, he also served as Northeast PACE Director and Region Chairman for PSEA on the state level. He remains a strong union advocate and maintains union membership with the American Federation of Musicians local 45.

With the retirement of Rep. Mike Carroll, Rep. Pashinski will become the senior Democratic leader of the Northeastern Caucus if re-elected.

A popular local musician, entertainment manager and promoter, Pashinski is widowed and has four children and seven grandchildren.

Pashinski is a graduate of Wilkes University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Music Education and he has a master’s equivalency.

