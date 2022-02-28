🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — A traffic stop for an expired inspection sticker led to the arrest of a Schuylkill County man with heroin and methamphetamine in his car, according to police.

According to a release from Hazleton City police:

Brent Markus, 26, of Cumbola was arrested on Thursday evening after he was observed throwing small items out of the window of his truck, later found to be items consistent with the packaging of heroin or fentanyl.

Members of the department’s patrol division were conducting traffic enforcement in the area of South Church Street when they noticed a Ford pickup truck with an expired inspection sticker.

A traffic stop was initiated in the area of the Auto Spa car wash. As patrol officers activated their emergency lights and sirens, the operator of the vehicle was observed throwing small items out of the passenger side window.

These items were found to be consistent with the packaging of heroin or fentanyl.

Markus was detained and asked to step out of the vehicle. In the area where the discarded items were found, officers also located five bricks of heroin and/or fentanyl, 250 packets stamped “peace pipe” and a small amount of methamphetamine. Markus also had $725 in U.S. currency on him at the time of his arrest.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Thomas Malloy and charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, as well as misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

Markus was lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post bail in the amount of $95,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 10.