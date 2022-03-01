🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH TWP. — A one-vehicle crash on Route 29 on Monday morning resulted in the death of the driver, according to the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office.

The Wilkes-Barre barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating the crash, which occured around 11:30 a.m. Monday on Route 29 in Plymouth Township.

An email from Luzerne County Coroner Frank Hacken confirmed the death of the driver of the vehicle, and attributed the cause of death to “multiple traumatic injuries.”

The identity of the driver has not yet been released. Hacken said that no autopsy will be performed.