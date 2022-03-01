🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Purchasing and operating a body shop, marriage and raising a step child since he was accused of sexually assaulting a then 12-year-old girl in 2016 was not enough to keep a Bradford County man from prison.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas on Tuesday sentenced Jordan Douglas Ellis, 31, of Wyalusing, to two years, three months to five years in state prison on charges of aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors.

As a sexual offender, Ellis is subject to lifetime registration of his address under the state’s Sex Offender and Registration Notification Act.

Ellis was arrested in October 2019 by state police at Tunkhannock after investigating allegations he sexually assaulted a girl as they drove away in a vehicle from Movies 14 in Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 5, 2016, according to court records.

As they drove away, the girl claimed Ellis rubbed her leg and reached under her underwear. She grabbed his hand and pushed it away, court records say.

Another girl seated next to Ellis told investigators she saw the girl push Ellis’ hand away.

During the car ride, court records say, Ellis typed two text messages on his cellphone stating, “Are you mad?” and “Don’t tell anyone.”

Ellis was charged after state police obtained DNA test results.

Ellis’ attorney, Paul Philip Ackourey, requested a lenient sentence saying since the incident, Ellis has, “grown up,” got married, took on parental duties raising a step child, purchased a home and an auto-body repair shop.

“He’s a different person now. I know Jordan has tremendous remorse. He truly regrets what he did,” Ackourey said.

Ellis chose not to speak before Lupas imposed the sentence, noting the victim was only 12-years-old at the time and Ellis should had known what he did was wrong and illegal.