🔊 Listen to this

HONESDALE — A Wilkes-Barre man was arrested by Wayne County detectives Monday when he arrived at a location intending to meet a 15-year-old boy for sex.

Tasean James Muldrow, 27, of New Grove Street, engaged in a sexually explicit online communication with an undercover Wayne County detective acting as a boy, according to court records.

Muldrow responded to an online dating website using another name on Feb. 2, court records say.

After several emails were exchanged, court records say Muldrow requested a phone number from the boy and began texting.

Muldrow was aware he was conversing with a 15-year old boy, court records say.

Court records say Muldrow texted he was 27, has dread locks and where he works, asking the boy he wanted to play (a sex act) and engaged in sex acts.

Detectives in Wayne County learned Muldrow’s identity.

Muldrow continued to text offering to teach the boy “some tricks and show me the ropes” regarding sex acts, court records say.

Muldrow was charged with criminal attempt to commit statutory sexual assault, criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minors, criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, criminal solicitation to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors and criminal use of communication facility.

Muldrow was arraigned by District Judge Jonathan J. Dunsinger in Honesdale and jailed at the Wayne County Prison for lack of $100,000 bail.