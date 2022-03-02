🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — The parking lot at Bakery Delite was full Tuesday morning, the lines were long and the purchases were sweet — as in calorie-laden Lenten specialties to make “Fat Tuesday” all that it’s supposed to be.

And that is to gorge oneself on everything you will be giving up for the Christian observance of Lent.

Yeah, right. Like New Year’s resolutions, Lenten fasting doesn’t seem to last too long. All it takes is a craving, brought on by the aroma of a pepperoni pizza, a deep-fried chicken wing, or the light going on at Dairy Queen and the fast is over.

But there are those who stay true to their fasts for 40 days and then get out of their way as they head for their favorite restaurant or the refrigerator.

In preparation of the promised 40-day fast, customers at Bakery Delite on River Street in Plains Township were almost out the door and the parking lot was filled with vehicles. The full staff was called out to handle the busy morning shift, filling large boxes with all sorts of baked goodies: Pączki, fastnachts, King Cakes, pastries, danish, cookies, pies, cakes, you name it — if it had icing, fruit, Bavarian cream, chocolate, or sugar, it was being gobbled up by the customers to return them to their homes or offices where they would be, well, gobbled up forthwith.

Annette Kosmach and her husband are two of the owners of the bakery that opened in 1980. Kosmach said Fat Tuesday is one of the busiest days of the year for the bakery.

“Today and the traditional holidays like Christmas and Easter are our busiest times,” she said. “The lines have been long all day.”

Joe Long, superintendent at Northwest Area School District, stopped on his way to work to get some goodies for the staff.

“This place is great,” Long said.

Of course, Bakery Delite is not alone.

A reporter also visited Nanticoke’s Sanitary Bakery on Tuesday afternoon, when there were still people waiting outside to pick up treats.

Ryan Evans, staff writer, contributed to this report.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.