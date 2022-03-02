🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Township police released more pictures of a man they say attempted to rob a branch of M&T Bank earlier this week.

Police said the man entered the bank on Sans Souci Parkway near the Crossroads indicating he was armed with a weapon just after 11 a.m. Monday. The man demanded money but fled the bank before a teller could open a drawer.

Police said the man was last seen running toward the Crossroads and Oxford Street.

Anyone who can identified the man is asked to call Hanover Township police at 570-825-1254 or 570-825-1251.