WILKES-BARRE — Tolteca Bar & Grill will host a ribbon cutting in celebration of their grand opening on Thursday, March 3, at 12 p.m. 21 Public Square.

Customers have been served by La Tolteca Mexican Restaurants for more than 20 years and they promise to deliver consistently high-quality cuisine and service. Every day, fresh homemade corn chips and other delicacies are prepared. Fresh meats and seafood of the greatest grade are used.

Customers can visit them online at — https://latoltecabargrill.com/.

The newest location will be open Mondays-Fridays from 11 a.m to 10 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. on the weekends.

— Bill O’Boyle