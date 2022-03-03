🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Hazleton man who admitted to sexually assaulting two teenage girls for several years was sentenced to state prison Tuesday.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Adalberto Mateos, 40, to two years, six months to five years in state prison followed by three years probation on charges of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors. Mateos pled guilty to the charges Sept. 20.

Vough deemed Mateos a violent sexual predator subject to lifetime registration of his address, employment and vehicle ownership under the state’s Sex Offender and Registration Notification Act.

Hazleton police arrested Mateos in August 2019 on allegations he sexually assaulted two teen girls from August 2016 until June 2019.

Both girls were questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre before Mateos was arrested.

Details of the offenses listed in court records are graphic.

Assistant District Attorney Carley Hislop and state Deputy Attorney General Angela Rose Sperrazza prosecuted.

Attorney Frank McCabe represented Mateos.