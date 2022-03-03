🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Judge Joseph Sklarosky Jr. sanctioned an attorney for failing to appear for his client’s sentencing hearing Wednesday.

Attorney Curt Michael Parkins of Scranton said it’s a misunderstanding.

Parkins said he only represented Jasper Blount, 41, for the preliminary hearing.

Blount was scheduled to be sentenced on a single count of terroristic threats.

Plains Township police arrested Blount in May 2021 after he allegedly sent a series of threatening text messages to a woman stating he was going to kill her children.

When Parkins failed to show for Blount’s sentencing hearing, Sklarosky sanctioned him $100 payable to St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen on Jackson Street in Wilkes-Barre within seven days.

After the preliminary hearing, Blount’s case was transferred to county court where at the next step, a dispositional hearing, Attorney Cornelius J. Rotteveel entered his appearance to represent Blount on behalf of Parkins, court records say.

Blount pled guilty to the terroristic charge Jan. 24.

Court records say Rotteveel is Blount’s attorney but an official entry of appearance is not listed on Blount’s court docket.

Sklarosky continued Blount’s sentencing hearing to April 4.