WILKES-BARRE — A man who was deemed too mentally ill to face trial on charges he fatally stabbed his nephew but later found competent to go forward is once again undergoing a competency evaluation.

A status conference was held Wednesday for Milton Darius Clark, 61, during which his co-defense attorney, Maura Armezzani Tunis, said the examination is not finished.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Clark with stabbing Tarese Rahjaan Previlon, 17, during a fight inside their Holland Street residence on April 23, 2019.

Previlon died two weeks after the fight. An autopsy revealed Previlon died from a stab wound to his heart.

Court records say Clark was peeping on the boy’s mother taking a bath. The woman screamed when she noticed Clark and yelled for her son to get Clark out of the house, resulting in the fight, court records say.

Clark was deemed incompetent to stand trial by Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. following a competency hearing in July 2020.

Court proceedings were stayed until Clark was found well enough to face trial.

In December 2020, Clark’s mental health improved and a trial date was scheduled for October 2021.

Tunis and co-defense attorney William J. Watt III filed a petition seeking a second mental health evaluation of Clark.

In the petition, Clark’s attorneys say he continues to suffer from a mental condition that impairs his ability to understand the charges against him, assist in his defense and unable to prepare for trial.

Tunis said the evaluation is not complete.

Sklarosky will scheduled another competency hearing at a later date once Clark’s mental evaluation is finished.

Depending on Clark’s mental health, the judge scheduled trial for Aug. 29.