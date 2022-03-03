🔊 Listen to this

A marker in the Laurel Run wall along Mineral Street in Wilkes-Barre indicates it was constructed as a Works Progress Administration project.

WILKES-BARRE — A dump truck returned for another load of muck scraped from Solomon Creek Wednesday morning as part of the comprehensive cleanup of its bed.

A skid steer operator from Stell Enterprises Inc. piled the scrapings into a huge mound below the South Franklin Street bridge for an excavator to scoop buckets of the mud, rock, dirt, the occasional tire and log into the waiting truck.

The cleanup for the creek meandering between the city and Hanover Township border on its way to the Susquehanna River will remove patches where storms deposited dirt and rock for vegetation to grow and debris to collect, creating conditions ripe for flooding. The remnants of Tropical Storm Ida drenched the region on Sept. 1 last year and swelled Solomon Creek to the point where some residents were ordered to evacuate.

The creek, from the Goose Island section to South Wilkes-Barre, is the first to be addressed, Mayor George Brown said.

“We’re doing five creeks within the city of Wilkes-Barre. Debris is going to be cleaned out and hauled away,” Brown said.

The storm late last summer caused in excess of $2.5 million of damage throughout the city, particularly in the areas with creeks.

“We’re repairing the walls also,” Brown said.

Stone walls for the creek channels date back to the Works Progress Administration, one of the alphabet agencies created to employ people on infrastructure projects during the Great Depression when Franklin D. Roosevelt was president.

The city spent nearly $4 million to rebuild the Solomon Creek wall along Brook Street and install a pump station at Vulcan Street. It awarded a contract of more than $765,000 to reconstruct a section of the collapsed wall for Laurel Run along Mineral Street. Additional work was done after another section of the wall fell into the stream bed following the Sept. 1 storm.

Brown said the wall’s repairs will be paid from the $37.1 million in American Rescue Plan funds dedicated to the city from the federal pandemic relief package. The city will be reimbursed for the contracts to cleanup the creeks with Federal Emergency Management Agency funds.

