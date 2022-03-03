🔊 Listen to this

Debbie Manganiello of West Pittston brought her granddaughter Ahri, 16 months old, to the sale and said the little girl might soon sample her first taste of potato pancakes.

Customers line up to place their orders with a trio of cashiers in St. Anthony’s Center in Exeter, where the Parish of St. Barbara Food Sales will continue on Fridays through Lent.

EXETER — When volunteers opened the door to the Parish of St. Barbara Food Sale, shortly before noon on Ash Wednesday, close to 20 customers were already lined up — and eager for potato pancakes.

“They’re really good, especially with applesauce,” said Debbie Manganiello of West Pittston.

“I like them with grape jelly,” said Frank Parra of Wyoming.

“My family likes them with sour cream,” said Barry Wasilewski of West Pittston, who arrived early enough to be among the first in line.

“My grandmother used to make them, but I don’t,” Wasilewski said. “I’m not talented. And, there’s an art to it.”

While customers waited, typically for just a few minutes, for their take-out orders to be filled, volunteers were busy in the adjacent kitchen at St. Anthony’s Center, practicing their art.

“People come from all over, from Berwick and Bloomsburg, to buy our potato pancakes,” organizer Bob Borzell said as he and John McNeil kept watch over several dozen generous dollops of potato batter that were sizzling in oil.

There would be a precise moment when each pancake would be done to the right degree of golden brown, said McNeil, who was wielding the tongs. “I do it by eye.”

Being a fryer is “a specialty,” volunteer Trish Medico said, adding she’s happy to let others do it.

“Whatever needs to get done, gets done,” she said, speaking for the volunteers who fill orders, wash dishes and cut cabbage for halushki.

Yes, that means the food sales at St. Barbara’s, which will continue on the Fridays of Lent, offer not only potato pancakes but halushki (cabbage and noodles) and pierogies.

But potato pancakes are the most popular, with Borzell expecting to sell up to 1,500 in one day.

The batter is premade, he said, and the cooks add secret spices to put their own stamp on it.

Ingredient prices have been rising over the past six years of sales, with a 50-pound bag of onions, once $15, now $46. Nevertheless, he said, he tries to keep prices reasonable.

Potato pancakes are $1.25 for one, $7.50 for half a dozen, $15 per dozen. Pierogies are $6 for half a dozen and halushki $7 per quart.

“The best part of this is seeing how happy the people who buy the pancakes are,” said worker Sylvia Appel of Pittston.

“They’re excellent,” said returning customer Grace Dimick of West Wyoming, who is such a fan she brought her friend Barbara Stempin to try them for the first time.

“She loves them,” Stempin said. “So, why not?”

While the women waited to place their orders, Frank Parra, sighed happily and took a deep breath, inhaling the savory aroma of his bagful of potato pancakes.

“Just smell this,” he said with a smile.

The Parish of St. Barbara Food Sale will continue 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays through April 8 at St. Anthony’s Center, rear 212 Memorial St., Exeter. On Good Friday, April 15, hours will be noon to 6 p.m. The sale is take-out only, and cash only, with no pre-orders.