🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — King’s College has been approved to participate in the federal “Teacher Education Assistance for College of Higher Education (TEACH) Grant program, the school announced in a media release Wednesday. The program is designed to help get teachers working in high-need and underserved schools.

The money means qualified students “enrolled in a program of study designed to prepare individuals to work as highly qualified teachers” by giving them up to $4,000 per year while in college. According to the release, programs at King’s that are grant-eligible include “undergraduate Bachelor of Arts in special education, education studies, secondary science, or secondary mathematics.”

To get the money, students “must sign an agreement to serve as a full-time elementary or secondary school teacher in a high need field and at an underserved school or educational service agency, completing four years of service within eight years of graduation.

To qualify, students must meet basic eligibility criteria for federal aid programs, file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), be enrolled in a grant-eligible degree program, participate in grant counseling, and meet academic achievement requirements.

Interested students, current or prospective, can get more information from the King’s College Department of Education at [email protected] Details about the TEACH Grant program are available at studentaid.gov/teach.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish