🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Allegations of infidelity resulted in a woman and her boyfriend being arrested after a violent domestic disturbance Thursday.

Sherribeth Nicole Dixon, 31, was accused of stabbing Christopher Anthony Alert, 30, while Albert was charged with assaulting Dixon, according to court records.

Police said they found large amounts of blood on the front porch of 175 Jones St., and inside the residence where three bloody knives were found on a table, court records say.

Two children inside the residence were taken into protective custody.

According to the criminal complaints:

Police responded to a 911 complaint about a woman screaming, “Don’t kill me,” at about 8 a.m.

When officers arrived, Alert was standing in front of the residence.

Alert fled on foot initiating a foot chase. He was apprehended at gunpoint behind an automotive repair garage in the 300 block of Hazle Street.

Police said Alert had a stab wound to his left hand.

When officers arrived at the Jones Street residence, they noticed large amounts of blood on the front porch.

Officers fearing someone inside was harmed forced open the front door when no one answered.

Blood covered the floor and walls and three knives covered in blood were observed on a table, the complaints say.

Dixon was eventually found inside the residence.

Police in the complaints say Dixon claimed Alert struck her over allegations of being unfaithful.

Dixon told police, according to the complaints, she sliced Alert’s hand when Dixon pushed her. She then claimed Alert went to the kitchen, grabbed two knives and began lunging at her before he fled the house, the complaints say.

Dixon was charged with two counts of simple assault and one count each of aggravated assault and harassment. Alert was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.

Both were arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre.

Dixon was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail and Alert was released after posting $5,000 bail.