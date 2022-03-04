🔊 Listen to this

DURYEA — Borough police charged a Scranton man with impersonating a Lackawanna County deputy sheriff during a road rage incident Thursday.

Joseph G. Gerrity, 59, of Dartmouth Street, identified himself as a deputy sheriff in Lackawanna County to another driver he confronted about reckless driving and to police officers, according to court records.

Gerrity was arraigned on charges of impersonating a public servant, harassment and disorderly conduct. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a residence on Columbia Street to speak with someone who identified himself as a special deputy sheriff in Lackawanna County at about 2:25 p.m.

Police identified the man as Gerrity claiming to be a deputy sheriff.

Gerrity told police he followed a driver to Columbia Street from Route 315 for driving erratically and recklessly passing other vehicles.

The driver, who wasn’t charged, told police he Gerrity pulled up behind him when he arrived at his house and started questioning him about his driving.

Police said the driver reported Gerrity identified himself as a marshal or special deputy sheriff but did not show any identifying items, noting Gerrity was driving an older model Ford F150 pickup truck.

The driver told police Gerrity grabbed his harm and threatened to punch him in the face, the complaint says.

Gerrity claimed he identified himself as a deputy sheriff to get the driver to “calm down,” according to the complaint.