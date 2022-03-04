🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Instead of naming the grand marshal for the city’s St. Patrick Day parade, the tables turned for former Mayor Tom Leighton.

Mayor George Brown named Leighton the grand marshal for Wilkes-Barre’s 42nd annual parade stepping off at 2 p.m. downtown on March 13.

Leighton, who also served on City Council, thanked Brown during a brief ceremony Friday at City Hall.

“It’s truly an honor and when the mayor called and asked me to be the grand marshal, it brought back memories of when I would ask the grand marshals to be part of the parade,” Leighton said.

