WILKES-BARRE — A Kingston man charged with losing control of a concrete mixer that crashed into another vehicle killing the driver on East Northampton Street waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday.

Howard Halter Briggs, 40, of Rutter Avenue, waived a charge of homicide by vehicle to Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas.

Prosecutors withdrew summary vehicle offenses of careless driving, reckless driving, failure to obey road sign and 10 counts of operating an unsafe vehicle against Briggs.

Briggs, represented by Attorney Matthew T. Muckler, remains free on $100,000 unsecured bail.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Chester F. Dudick Jr. and Assistant District Attorney Daniel M. Marsh are prosecuting.

State police at Wilkes-Barre allege Briggs lost control of a concrete truck while descending what is known as Giants Despair striking a Toyota Tacoma, driven by Louis Robert Walkowiak, 62, on Jan. 11, 2021.

Walkowiak, of Laurel Run, died from multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office.

State police in court records say at the time of the crash, Briggs was illegally traveling on a restricted road for heavy commercial vehicles.

Court records say Biggs told state police he left a job site in Bear Creek Township, followed his GPS in his truck and did not see road signs that ban commercial vehicles weighing more than 10 tons from traveling on East Northampton Street.

State police in court records say Briggs began the steep downhill descent when the transmission failed and then the brakes totally failed. Emergency spring brakes on the cement mixer did not engage, court records say.

Briggs claimed he never saw the Toyota.

An accident reconstruction of the crash allegedly estimated Briggs was traveling at about 47 mph prior to overturning the cement mixer and striking Walkowiak’s vehicle.