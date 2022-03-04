🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Old Forge may plea guilty in a drunken crash that killed his girlfriend in 2019.

Allen Wesley Storms, 26, of South Main Street, was estimated at traveling 70 mph when he lost control of his 2004 Chevrolet Blazer while negotiating an off-ramp from southbound Interstate 81 to eastbound Interstate 80 in Butler Township on Oct. 15, 2019, according to court records.

Storms’ vehicle struck several road signs and guide rail before rolling over ejecting the passenger, Anitamarie Demey, 23, of Scranton, court records say.

Demey died at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Hazleton. An autopsy revealed she died from multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office.

A blood test showed Storms’ alcohol content was .188 percent and had traces of cannabis in his system, court records say.

An open bottle of vodka was found at the crash site.

State police in court records say the vodka was purchased at a Wine and Spirits store in Old Forge about six hours before the crash.

Storms told troopers, court records say, they were on their way to “paint graffiti on concrete,” a reference to what is known as Graffiti Highway, an abandoned roadway near Centralia.

Storms admitted he was, “going too fast on the turn and the car flipped,” court records say.

State police said the interstate exits are marked with several road signs warning drivers to slow to 20 mph due to the sharp turns.

In court Friday before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough, Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin said a plea agreement may take place with Storms and his attorney, Enid Harris.

Vough said he will not approve a plea agreement that is less than the mandatory minimum sentence.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Storms will be credited with time served at the county correctional facility, McLaughlin said.

Storms is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of three years in state prison. He is facing charges of vehicular homicide, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, driving under the influence, speeding, reckless driving, careless driving, disregard traffic lane and ignoring road warning devices.

If Storms proceeds with the plea agreement, he is expected to be immediately sentenced.

Vough said he will maintain Storms’ trial date in May in case a plea agreement is not reached.