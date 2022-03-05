🔊 Listen to this

Linda Armstrong Loop, foreground, President/CEO of Dress for Success, listens as Kimberlee Greenleaf tells her story of how the agency saved her life.

Women in Power keynote speaker Kira Kinsman, is a successful architect who told of her transition from man to woman. At left is a photo of Kinsman as a young man.

Women in Power keynote speaker Kira Kinsman, a successful architect who told of her transition from male to female.

Kimberlee Greenleaf tells her story of how Dress for Success saver her life and helped her find a job when she needed help.

WILKES-BARRE — Linda Armstrong Loop told a crowd of about 170 Friday that at Dress for Success, “we don’t care where a woman comes from, just where she is going.”

And then two women followed to tell their stories of transition.

One, Kimberlee Greenleaf, told how Dress for Success saved her life by providing her with the clothing, coaching and confidence to leave her past behind and stay “clean, sober and thriving” for six years.

And the other — Kira Kinsman, the event’s keynote speaker — told of her story of struggle to finally transition from male to female, and her work as a successful businesswoman.

In celebration of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, Dress for Success held its annual Women in Power luncheon Friday at the Westmoreland Club.

Lindsay Griffin, President/CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the attendees, congratulating all for their had work in the community and the workplace.

“It’s sometimes a long rod to get back on track,” Loop said of her clients. “We’re about empowering women. It’s not just about changing a person’s clothes — we change lives.”

Loop introduced Greenleaf, 51, of West Wyoming, who came to Armstrong’s office on West Market Street for help.

In December of 2015, I was lost and feeling defeated,” Greenleaf said. “I stopped at Dress for Success to look for clothes, shoes, accessories.

“Then ‘she’ came over,” referring to Loop.

“This woman was so bold, sassy and completely confident,” Greenleaf continued. “I wanted to get out of there as soon as possible. She told me to sit down and be quiet.”

Greenleaf said Loop told her she wanted to help her — and she did.

“She gave me clothes for a job interview I didn’t even have yet. But I got my ‘get well’ job. I overcame failure. My life has completely changed. I’m six years clean, sober and thriving.”

‘The only way forward’

Kinsman, 63, is a founding principal of William Kinsman Lewis Architecture. She is a registered architect with more than 35 years of professional experience.

Kinsman spoke of her lifelong struggle to transition from male to female. She said she knew at the age of 13 that she did not want to be a boy. She said it took her until 2014 to decide that she wanted to live as a woman.

Kinsman said she worried about bias and the potential disconnect that could occur if she announced her decision, so she persevered for more than 40 years, many of those in therapy.

“At age 15, I was not very happy being a boy,” she said. “I did wrestle in high school and finished second in districts.”

Kinsman said after college she got married and had three children, but she always knew she wanted to be a woman.

“I finally realized that the only way forward for me was to transition,” Kinsman said.

So fearing how her family and friends and colleagues would handle the news, Kinsman decided to begin hormone treatment and she announced her decision. She said she would take friends to lunch to tell them what was going on and she said all were supportive and remain friends today.

“One of my closest friends told me after hearing my story that ‘this doesn’t change the person you are, or the architect you, and our friendship will never change.’ I’m proud of my decision after ball I went through and I am happy with how everyone has accepted me.”

Kinsman said overcoming bias is a two-way street.

“And now I can say that I have an enormous sense of relief,” she said. “All we need is to respect one another — humanize the issue of transgender.”

Kinsman holds a BA in both civil engineering and architectural history from Brown University in Providence, RI, which initiated a life-long dedication to combining technical mastery with aesthetic power. Her architectural education included three years of study at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Architecture and Planning and at the Museum of Modern Art’s Institute for Architecture and Urban Studies, both in New York City.

New campaign

Loop announced recently the recent launch of “The 31 Days of Women In Power” campaign. This is the second year for the campaign which benefits Dress for Success Luzerne County and is in partnership with the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber’s Women’s Network.

Loop said individuals, organizations and businesses are invited to choose a donation level to highlight a woman or their organization’s women.

“The campaign is built on empowering women,” said Holly Pilcavage of Coal Creative and campaign chair. “We understand there is an important ripple effect that occurs when women are supported. This campaign is highlighting women all throughout Luzerne County — especially those that always don’t get the spotlight they deserve.”

All proceeds raised go to Dress For Success Luzerne County, which is the next layer of this ripple effect.

“Those of us, and our organizations and businesses, that are able to give back will be directly impacting the women who benefit from the services provided by Dress for Success Luzerne County,” Pilcavage said.

Loop said Friday’s luncheon provided the community the opportunity to come together, take a moment and celebrate all the wonderful things the women of our area have accomplished.

“It also makes us call to mind the women who still may be struggling to raise families and who could use a big sister to help them negotiate their career development,” Loop said. “We are honored by our partnership with the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce.”

Visit luzernecounty.dressforsuccess.org to learn more.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.