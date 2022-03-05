Lewith & Freeman announces open house at ‘The Diamond’

This stunning mural, called ‘The Lady of the Valley,’ was completed last fall on the rear wall of the former Sterling Annex.

An open house at ‘The Diamond’ is set for this Sunday, March 7, from 12 p.m to 3 p.m.

‘The Diamond,’ formerly known as The Sterling Annex, has all the original character balanced with stunning finishes and efficient layouts.

WILKES-BARRE — Lewith & Freeman Real Estate Friday announced the exclusive listing of “The Diamond” at 19 North River St. in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Listed by Stefanie Crothers and Carmen Winters, the historical building has been renovated with modern touches.

“Incredible water views, amazing location and amenities give a luxury feel to this downtown gem,” a news release stated. “The Diamond offers 29 units with both one- and two-bedroom options architecturally designed to keep historical charm, while offering modern amenities.”

Crothers and Winters will host an open house this Sunday, March 6, from 12 p.m to 3 p.m.

“I am so excited to be able to offer this unique rental opportunity to the downtown Wilkes-Barre area, we have a lot of interest in luxury rental properties, and this property is going to answer a lot of those requests,” Winters said. “I am excited to show this property in person on Sunday!”

Crothers said: “The Diamond offers a distinguished city living in Wilkes-Barre. I am thrilled to be a part of the project, the attention to detail, quality of the finishes and appliances are top notch. I know that the tenants will be drawn to this property for the history of the building and the opportunity to walk to downtown restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Seeing these apartments in person is going to really wow people.”

To learn more about The Diamond visit Lewith & Freeman’s website at https://www.lewith-freeman.com.

“We are so happy to offer an open house where we can tour interested parties,” Crothers added.