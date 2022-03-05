🔊 Listen to this

AVOCA — United Airlines on Friday began twice daily service to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) put of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP).

Airport officials said this service replaces the one daily flight to Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD).

The service between AVP and EWR is provided by GoJet Airlines, with 50-seat Canadair 550 Regional Jets. The Canadair 550 aircraft is the world’s only two-cabin 50-seat regional aircraft designed for both business and leisure travel, a news release sta5ted

Carl Beardsley, AVP Executive Director, said, “We are very pleased to see United Airlines continue to provide and upgrade its services in Northeast Pennsylvania by adding additional flights and seats in the AVP market for our business and leisure air travelers.”

The CRJ-550 is a 50-seat variant of CRJ-700 which can normally accommodate around 70 passengers. The CRJ-550 features 10 first-class seats, 20 Economy Plus (extra legroom) seats, and 20 standard economy class seats.

For comparison, the CRJ-700 (essentially the same aircraft just with more seats) features six first class seats, 16 Economy Plus seats, and 48 economy class seats. The CRJ-550 first class seats offer five extra inches of legroom, and is equipped with luggage cabinets which, in combination with the overhead bins, will largely eliminate the need for having to gate check bags.

Beardsley said AVP officials have reached out to United and thanked them for their continued support in providing service to AVP and Northeastern Pennsylvania travelers, and assured them that their partnership is valued, as the airline continues to closely match supply with demand.

United will continue to provide daily service from AVP to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD). All indications from United is that the IAD service would return to AVP sometime in 2023.

