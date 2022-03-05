🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Wyoming Valley Striders 41st annual Winter’s End 4.5 Mile Run returns to its original location, Penn State Wilkes-Barre campus in Lehman after hosting this run at the Susquehanna Warrior Trail last year.

The Winter’s End 4.5 Mile Run will take place on March 20 at 11 a.m.

The Winter’s End 4.5 Mile Run is the Wyoming Valley Striders first run of the year, and it is apart of the third annual Vince Wojnar Triple Crown series, which consists of two other races, Cherry Blossom 5 Mile Run and the 20K Run.

“The Triple Crown started in 2019, the year after my father passed away, he was one of the co-founders of the Wyoming Valley Striders,” said Linda Wojnar, race director and secretary of the Wyoming Valley Striders. “It was a way to honor his memory using our three most popular races.”

Cash and participation prizes will be awarded, and every runner who runs in all three races of the Vince Wojnar Triple Crown series qualifies for a commemorative pullover. Trophies will be given to the top male and female, as well as medals to the top three males and top three females in each age group.

The race day will consist of pre-entry packet pick-up beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Commons on campus and all entrants will receive a commemorative Winter’s End t-shirt. The course features a scenic rolling hills in the Lehman area near Penn State Wilkes-Barre.

There are some safety guidelines runners should be aware of. Runners are not allowed to be accompanied by animals, baby strollers of any type are not permitted and neither are alcoholic beverages.

Also, pre-registration will be capped at the first 225 entries and everyone is required to wear masks in all Penn State buildings. However, there are no limitations to register for the run so anyone can sign up.

There is a cost for participating in the Winter’s End 4.5 Mile Run. Wyoming Valley Striders members must pay $20, as long as they use the discount code that was sent to their email in January, whereas nonmembers must pay $25.

Online registration is open now and will close March 18 at 11:59 a.m. or earlier if race cap is reached.

“We can’t wait to welcome our runners to our first race of 2022,” said Wojnar.

For more information on the Winter’s End 4.5 Mile Run or to register for the run, please visit runsignup.com/wvs-wintersendrun.