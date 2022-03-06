🔊 Listen to this

Madelynn Calvert, left, and Piper Kleban-Harden, both 11-years-old, prepare for the Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade day 5K run.

The overall and top male finisher of the St. Patrick’s Parade day 5K was Zach Smith, 22-years-old of Collegeville, with a winning time of 16:20.

First place female winner of the St. Patrick’s Parade day 5K was Kimberly Drozda, 39, of Hanover Twp., with a time of 22:00.

PITTSTON — The annual Leprechaun Loop brought over 200 area residents out to kick off the city’s St. Patrick’s activities with a spirited walk/run around the city.

But this year, runners ran the loop in the opposite direction of what they have in previous years.

Tiffany Ferentino, organizer of the fun event, said parade organizers had reversed the direction of the run/walk for a bit of whimsy consistent with the spirit of the holiday.

This year the course was 3.17 miles, reflecting the date of the holiday and providing serious runners with a true 5k course.

Organizer Tina Rava said the intent of the parade was to bring out a variety of people from the community — whether serious runners, new mothers pushing strollers or those just out for a brisk walk.

Rava pointed out that even dogs were welcome to walk, and were among the event’s most enthusiastic participants.

One of her favorite memories she said was of a family with two big golden retrievers decked in green from nose to tail.

The opportunity to dress up for the event, she said, is something that many people especially enjoy — coming out decked in every shade of green and often in elaborate costumes.

This year, runners were encouraged to walk in teams with team specific t-shirts, with several teams choosing a specific shade of green and logo to identify them.

Variety of participants

Brenda Barlett from Nanticoke usually waits until it’s a bit warmer before she starts running outdoors.

But, this year friends encouraged her to participate in the run, and she arrived early to stretch and prepare.

Barlett said she’s in the “over 50” group, but some of the friends running with her were over 70.

Last year she participated in the 5K held during the tomato festival and was impressed with organizers and the spirit of the city.

“I also like to shop here,” Barlett said. “They have some great small businesses.”

Kevin Kennedy attended the race in full St. Patrick’s Day mode, clad in a green outfit that he completed with a bright orange wig and plaid kilt.

Kennedy, from Weatherly, said his daughter Laurel was running with her soccer team and he thought it would be cool to support them.

Kennedy, laughing, wondered aloud if running alongside his daughter might embarrass her.

“This was a Halloween outfit,” he said. “And I thought what better way to repurpose it.”

Taking first in the 5K in the men’s division was Zack Smith, Collegville, 22. In the women’s division, Kimberly Drozda, 39, Hanover, crossed the finish line first.

A portion of the proceeds of the race will be donated to WNEP-TV’s Ryan’s Run to raise awareness and funds for children and adults with disabilities at Allied Services.