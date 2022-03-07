🔊 Listen to this

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advised motorists the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge will be temporarily closed Tuesday through Thursday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. for a scheduled inspection.

Motorist are asked to use the South Cross Valley Expressway (State Route 29) as an alternate route during the inspection. Detour signs will be installed in advance of the daily closures.