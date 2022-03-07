🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Next time Emily Ann Merth appears in court, she’ll be in custody.

Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Monday issued a capias warrant for Merth, 26, when she failed to appear for her sentencing hearing for threatening to expose a self-made sex tape she secretly recorded with an attorney.

Merth pled guilty to criminal attempt to commit theft by extortion on Dec. 2 and remained free on $10,000 unsecured bail.

It is the second time Merth’s sentencing hearing has been delayed.

Merth appeared Jan. 27 to be sentenced only to leave the courthouse claiming she had a medical emergency.

During Monday’s brief court proceeding, Merth’s attorney, Nathan C. Hartman and Assistant District Attorney Shana Messinger met with Sklarosky at side-bar, meaning a conversation that was not officially recorded.

Afterwards, Hartman asked for a continuance without providing a reason, in which, Messinger objected asking for a capias warrant arguing Merth’s claims of having some kind of mental health issue were not justified in skipping the sentencing hearing.

Sklarosky promptly issued the warrant.

Court records say Merth provided sexual services to David Eric Schwager, 58, inside a Carey Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, residence on Dec. 30, 2019.

Schwager noticed Merth was recording and asked her to stop before leaving, court records say.

Merth allegedly told Schwager she films porn that she sells for money.

After Schwager left, Merth learned of Schwager’s standing in the community as an attorney and threatened to release the video unless he paid $1,000, court records say.

Schwager contacted county detectives who set up surveillance of the Carey Avenue residence where Merth was arrested.

Schwager, who resigned as president of the Pennsylvania Bar Association when he was charged with patronizing a prostitute, was accepted into the county’s Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition, a program that allows first-time offenders to enter a treatment program. The charge can be expunged upon completion of the program.