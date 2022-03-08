🔊 Listen to this

FAIRMOUNT TWP. — Humane officers with the SPCA of Luzerne County charged a woman from Danville with starving two Guinea pigs to death and abandoning 10 cats when she was evicted from a property in January.

Hope Lynn Wolfe, 47, surrendered Monday on two counts each of aggravated cruelty to animals by torture and aggravated cruelty to animals causing death, four counts of neglect of animals and 10 counts of animal cruelty. She was released on $25,000 unsecured bail by District Judge James Dixon.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Luzerne County sheriff deputy in the process of serving an eviction notice at a residence on Old County Road contacted the SPCA for assistance due to cats, ducks, rabbits, chickens and pigs on the property.

Humane officers checked the property and spoke with a tenant wanting to know what plans were made regarding the animals due to the eviction notice. The tenant referred humane officers to speak with Wolfe.

A dead Guinea pig was discovered near a pen with a living pot bellied pig in stall empty of food and water, the complaint says.

Wolfe contacted humane officers stating she was not able to find homes for the animals by the time she was evicted.

When humane officers revisited the property, they gathered a rabbit, a chicken, three ducks and a pig. A cage containing the rabbit was full of feces, the complaint says.

While the animals were being removed from a greenhouse, two dead Guinea pigs were observed in a cage, according to the complaint.

Wolfe told humane officers, the complaint says, the pigs were forgotten about and not brought inside before cold weather settled in the area.

After Wolfe was evicted from the property, humane officers allege she left behind 10 cats. Most of the cats were trapped by humane officers in cages, the complaint says.

A veterinarian performed a necropsy on the two dead Guinea pigs determining the two animals died from lack of food and water, according to the complaint.