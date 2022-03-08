🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH TWP. — State police at Wilkes-Barre reported a man suffered a gunshot wound to his head in a shooting at Elite Club 4 Play Lounge early Sunday morning.

State police identified the victim as Javier Bueno, 40, of Wilkes-Barre.

Bueno lost his right eye due to the gunshot wound, state police said. He was treated at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

Video footage shows Bueno inside the facility with three other men.

State police said the unknown gunman spoke with Bueno before the shooting at 3:45 a.m.. The three men fled in an unknown direction, state police said.